The reopening of businesses in St. Joseph has brought a lot of traffic into local charity shops.
As soon as AFL-CIO Community Services re-opened its doors to the Thrift Store the first week of June, the place has been busy, said Nichi Seckinger, AFL-CIO marketing and fundraising director and store manager. Donations also have increased.
“We've had tons of donors calling wanting to make donations. I'm sure that's people cleaning out their closets during this time,” Seckinger said
Donations are much of the agency's lifeblood, she added.
“Without donations we don't have anything to give away or sell,” Seckinger said.
During past spring and summer months, the agency got plenty of leftover garage sale items. With the social-distancing restrictions, no one knows how that will affect donations and garage sale activity.
Donors are asked to make an appointment for donations, and both they and shoppers are required to wear masks. Hand sanitizers are readily available.
Donations are sanitized and decontaminated before going on sale, Seckinger said.
“It's for their own safety when dealing with donations. We don't know if anyone in that household has been infected,” she said.
While AFL-CIO was closed the agency still gave out emergency vouchers for fires, unemployment and other issues. It was a hand-through-the-door affair.
“We would fill the vouchers hand them through the doors, literally sign papers through the door,” Seckinger said.
The shutdown also affected the agency's livelihood. Now is its prime fundraising season, Seckinger said. The agency has applied for a few grants, she added.
The biggest drop in consumers is senior citizens, Seckinger said. Wednesdays are senior days at the agency, and in the past the store would be filled with elderly shoppers.
“I can understand and respect that seniors are the highest-risk group and shopping here isn't essential shopping," Seckinger said.
For more information, visit the AFL-CIO offices at 1203 N. Sixth St. or call 816-364-1131.