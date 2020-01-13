Many people in St. Joseph have heard of Voices of Courage, but most still don’t know what the organization does for the city and surrounding communities.
Executive Director Melissa Birdsell said the main reason why child advocacy centers were created is to conduct forensic interviews with children.
“Any time there’s been a 911 call or a hotline through the children’s division, the CAC is contacted to interview any child who’s the victim or a witness in a case,” Birdsell said. “The goal there is to have children be interviewed by people who are trained to talk to children and who are trained to elicit the information that we need to get from children in a way that’s friendly, but also defendable in court.”
Along with conducting interviews, staff members also testify in court or are simply there for the child and family, if requested.
After the interview is done, the center focuses on the child’s needs at that point. Voices of Courage currently has two full-time and one part-time therapists on staff.
“We have a myriad of different types of treatments that we can provide, depending on the child, to try to help them kind of heal from the abuse of the trauma that they’ve been through,” Birdsell said.
She explained that the children the agency sees for therapy are not always the same as those see for a forensic interviews, however often they are.
The center also offers family support by giving parents and guardians resources to help them during a difficult time. Birdsell said they are not able to offer family therapy at this time, but staff hope to add it in the future.
Lastly, the group provides education about child abuse prevention.
“We really believe that prevention education is the only way we are going to be able to try to get ahead of the problem as opposed to everything else we do, which is treating after it’s already happened,” Birdsell says.