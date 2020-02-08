The Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center of the 139th Airlift Wing held a ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base on Saturday to name Col. Deanna Franks the first female commandant of the program.
According to a press release from Rosecrans Air National Guard base Col. Franks will oversee the school’s training for mobility warfighter from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, U.S Marine Corps and 16 allied nations.
Col. Franks is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, she will be taking over the position from the outgoing commandment Col. Byron Newell who has taken a position at Scott Air Force Base working for the Air National Guard.
“I’m privileged that I get to be one of the first females to be a commander here at the advanced tactics training center, but I don’t think that’s the only mark of it,” Franks said. “I hope if anything, I just bring another aspect to our unit and if that happens to be my position and my job, then I hope I do it the best that I can for the airman and for those that work here at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center.”
Col. Franks was vice commandment in her previous role. She said she is looking forward to continue implementing important training.
“To be a leader of that organization to be with the instructors that helped to implement that training is so important,” Franks said. “If anything, I’m here for the airmen, that’s the best part.”
Outgoing commandant Col. Newell said that Col. Franks is ready for this position and has all the skill and training required to do the job well. Col. Newell said he will take the dedication he learned at the AATTC and use it for his next roll.
“It really is an all-consuming passion,” Newell said. ‘You have to be passionate about this job, and hopefully I can take just a little bit of that passion to my next assignment.”
The ceremony ended with the passing of the 139th airlift wing flag to Col. Franks as the new Commandant.