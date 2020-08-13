Weeks after the flooding that impacted the South End of St. Joseph, many are still working to recover.
The group Each One, Reach One has created an "adopt-a-family"-type program for the flood victims. So far, there around 50 families with lists ranging from five to 20 items.
"The main help the folks are needing is building materials to get them in their house. We need to get them in their house before we get furniture, clothing and all that," Aaron Armstrong, organizer of the program, said.
Another problem some families whose homes cannot be saved are facing is finding places to stay that allow animals as well, since many rentals have rules against that.
For the homes that are salvageable, Armstrong said they are needing a long list of building materials ranging from plywood and Sheetrock to screws.
"Material costs are high, we all know that. They can't afford materials, they're very low-income," Armstrong said. "It's a very sad situation and we're just trying to get them all the help they need."
Those interested in helping can go to the Bargain Barn at 8409 S.W. U.S. Highway 59 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, where they have the lists of needed supplies.
"We have a number for each a family, so people can come in and pick a number and purchase materials for that family," Armstrong said. "If someone wants to help, but can't afford everything on their list, they can adopt a section of the list and I think that's a great thing to get more people involved."
Armstrong said this will continue until everyone is helped.
"Just keep it going until every family is taken care of. I think there needs to be more involved than what there is, because the scope of the problem is bigger than what most people imagine," Armstrong said.