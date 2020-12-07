The city of St. Joseph won't hold its annual Mayor’s Children’s Christmas Party this year, but the money that would have been spent on it will benefit local families.
The party, which typically is held the second weekend in December at Bode Ice Arena, has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The mayor and the parks, recreation, and civic facilities department will instead use the money that was donated to help adopt multiple families from the AFL-CIO Adopt-A-Family program.
Donors this year include Albright Buick GMC Cadillac, Larry Stobbs, the East Hills Optimist Club, Randy Reed Chevrolet, Stevenson Family Pharmacy, Weaver Overhead Door, National Beef Leather, Rupp Funeral Home and Cosentino’s Price Chopper.
The Mayor’s Children’s Christmas Party will continue to be an annual event after the pandemic subsides.