AFL-CIO Community Services is in need of volunteers for its Adopt-A-Family Christmas program for the 2020 holiday season.
Those interested in volunteering the AFL-CIO office at 816-364-1131 or www.helpmenow.org.
Volunteer help is needed in the following areas:
-- Gift room shopping assistants: Because of the number of families that are not personally selected for adoption, the gift room will be operated as in the past with a volunteer assigned to each adoptee to help them pick gifts for their family. However, only one family member will be allowed to shop at a time and appointments for the Gift Room will be limited to four individuals per hour, allowing each shopper 15 minutes shopping time. This job also will involve a small amount of paperwork and helping to keep the room stocked and organized. The Gift Room will be open 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 14 through 18, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec 19, and again 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21 and 22. Per current city requirements, the agency will require masks and gloves throughout the duration of the program. Regular disinfecting and cleaning procedures will also be strictly maintained.
-- Gift delivery: Because AFL_CIO is anticipating a large number of gifts being delivered to the agency rather than families, no-contact delivery volunteers are needed every day from Dec. 14 through Christmas Eve. The hope is for individuals to work a minimum of four-hour shifts. Volunteers will be driving their own vehicles and placing gifts on the adoptees' porches. The hope is to have the majority of these deliveries made during the day but if not, early evening.
-- Residential shopping: Volunteers are needed to help shop for disabled/nursing home adoptees who did not get adopted by someone in the community. This usually only takes a couple of hours and a staff member will go to help direct. Help is needed at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
-- On-call volunteers: Last, but not least, the agency needs a few people who would be willing to be “on call" in case another volunteer can't make a scheduled shift. On-call help is needed Dec. 14 through Christmas Eve.