The Adopt-A-Family program run by AFL-CIO will look different this year because of COVID-19, but it also may be more important than ever.
Typically during the Adopt-A-Family interview process, AFL-CIO welcomes about 40 individuals per day to its facility at 1203 N. Sixth St. This year, families wishing to be adopted will have to pick up an application from a box outside AFL-CIO’s front door or get a downloadable application from the agency's website, helpmenow.org.
AFL-CIO Executive Director Penny Adams said the goal is to lower the amount of contact while still providing a holiday season for some in the community.
“But we’re anxious, (although) this is my favorite time of the year,” Adams said. “If we can change or help bring a holiday spirit to folks, that’s what we want to do and make it more enjoyable, more of a pleasant experience for the adoptees and adopters.”
Last year AFL-CIO had 789 families adopted. This year with so many people impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need could grow.
“That was a little over 2,300 individuals,” Adams said. “This year, we have no indication at all what to expect.”
There has been some recent good news for the program. Nearly a third of last year’s adopters said they were interested in adopting another family this year.
Adopters generally will be asked to deliver their gifts straight to their adoptees, potentially leaving them on doorsteps and waving to each other through windows. AFL-CIO also plans to recruit volunteers to deliver some gifts.
The program typically allows all of the families that have not been adopted to go through a gift room at their facility. The AFL_CIO staff still plans to offer the same things this year but obviously restrict the amount of individuals allowed inside the facility at one time.
Applications for Adopt-A-Family will be taken through Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Adopters will be paired with families via email with AFL-CIO, which is similar to the process that has been done in years past.