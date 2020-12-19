It is always tough for all families to be adopted in the St. Joseph Adopt-A Family program, but this year it is even more difficult.
There are still 24 families that need to be adopted and AFL-CIO Executive Director Penny Adams said they are working hard and will be close to getting all families adopted and get them gifts.
Adams said this program is important to help people below the poverty line get to have Christmas festivities.
"For these folks, they don't have a way to provide Christmas or they make really poor decisions and take the money they should be paying towards their rent, and their bills, and buy the Christmas gifts, so the idea of this program is to is to provide them a little bit of help," Adams said.
Adams said that all 748 families will receive gifts even if not adopted, and they appreciate monetary donations as well.