A multi-million dollar project to divert Blacksnake Creek underground and to the Missouri River will likely see additional costs and a delayed finish date.
The project is part of a series of environmental mandates put on the city to reduce sewer overflows into the river, partially by keeping clean stormwater and creek water from going into the treatment facility and causing excess water that has to be released.
Last November, the $17 million Blacksnake tunnel that will eventually run clean creek water underneath the city from a drop shaft near Second Harvest Food Bank on Douglas Street to the Roy's Branch and into the river saw a step toward completion when a tunnel boring machine finished its 6,500-foot journey.
Now, a change order for $150,000 will be brought before the St. Joseph City Council to complete work that should have been finished and to redo work that was already completed.
The bulk of the order, $100,000 is money that already was promised to MEGA Contracting, which was one of three contractors working on various aspects of the massive $63 million Blacksnake project.
Director of Public Works for St. Joseph Andy Clements said MEGA was tasked with working on making connections from the creek on the north side of the project to the drop shaft that leads water into the newly completed tunnel.
However, due to conflicting schedules, MEGA was not able to make progress quick enough and agreed with the city to terminate the contract.
"The city and that contractor decided mutually," Clements said. "Both parties agreed that the progress we needed to get made on that was not occurring."
The $100,000 figure is an estimate for what the city would have paid for the remaining work and, if approved by the council, the additional tasks will be given to Super Excavators, Inc., who successfully drilled the tunnel that the water will eventually flow through.
The remaining $50,000 on the change order will be new costs for work that already was finished once.
MEGA had completed the excavation and construction of Roy's Branch, just south of the Remington Nature Center, where water from Blacksnake Creek will flow into from the new tunnel before being carried out to the river.
However, flooding last year has led to a necessity to carve that branch out again, according to Clements.
"The flood came in and deposited a lot of silt and damaged Roy's Branch," Clements said. "The $50,000 was the value we agreed to pay to basically redo that work."
He said those funds could eventually see a federal cost share from a disaster relief program, but nobody knows for sure.
"We're hoping to get some FEMA help with that later, but one way or another, that work had to be done," Clements said.
The flooding also delayed work being done by Kissick Construction, the third contractor working on Blacksnake, that focused on repairing an outfall structure that releases water into the river. That work was set back by about 14 months.
Clements said the entire project is probably about a year behind and water is expected to finally run through the new tunnel in August of this year.
The council is scheduled to vote on the change order at its April 6 meeting.