A man appeared by video, dressed in an orange jumpsuit and holding a landline phone to his ear, for his first court hearing in Buchanan County on Wednesday, after a second-degree murder charge was filed against him earlier this week.
Nicholas Piper, who appeared without an attorney, was denied bail by Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart, something Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday pushed for during the minutes-long hearing.
As the county's courthouse is physically closed, members of the media were allowed to view, but not record, the meeting through an online video conference.
Piper is accused of stabbing a neighbor after a dispute about the victim's children being too loud. New details were released about the case, including that previously unnamed witnesses are both related to the victim as family members.
Marquart asked Piper to fill out an application to the public defender's office for a lawyer to represent him before his next court date on Friday, May 15. Marquart indicated that Piper's lawyer likely would ask for a bond reduction, which would be considered on that date.
Piper also is entitled to a preliminary hearing, where the state must prove there's probable cause for the charge against him. If the state meets that burden, or Piper waives the hearing, Piper's case will be transferred to circuit court for further proceedings.