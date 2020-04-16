Accused killer Garland Nelson waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday, meaning his case is moved from associate court to circuit court without adversarial proceedings.
Nelson is accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers on his farm in Braymer, Missouri. He was initially charged with tampering with a motor vehicle last July before later being charged with murder and other felonies.
Nelson is now assigned to Judge Brent Elliot. If he had elected to have a preliminary hearing, the defense and prosecution would’ve taken part in what’s described as a “mini trial” by the Missouri Attorney General’s office.
An arraignment will be held for Nelson at 9 a.m. Monday, May 4, in Caldwell County. His appearance on Thursday took place virtually because of Missouri Supreme Court rules issued in response to COVID-19.