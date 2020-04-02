Garland Joseph Nelson, the man accused of killing Wisconsin brothers Nicholas and Justin Diemel, is set for his first adversarial hearing later in April.
At a court date on Thursday, Caldwell County Judge Jason Kanoy set Nelson's case for a preliminary hearing, referred to as a "mini-trial" by the Missouri State Attorney General's office.
"At the preliminary hearing, the prosecutor will present evidence to show the judge that there is probable cause to believe that the defendant has committed the crime," attorney general literature states. "The defense attorney may cross-examine the state’s witnesses and produce any evidence."
Nelson initially was charged with illegally tampering with a motor vehicle and then later charged with murder and other felony charges. A DNA expert previously told News-Press NOW that the case against Nelson likely hangs on DNA evidence.