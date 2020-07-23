A new driver permit academy has been created. The workshop will be a four-hour session this summer to work on driving safety and things teens need to know before they go in to take a written permit exam.
This will give them a chance to study signs and Missouri traffic laws, but also much more.
John Christiensen, the Traffic Safety Coordinator for the St. Joseph Safety Council, said they are working to instill good habits for teen drivers before they even get the chance to get behind the wheel.
“It’s hugely important. Driving is the most dangerous thing most of these students will do every day, is get behind the wheel. What we want to do even from an early onset is to give them good, safe legal driving habits. To be aware of traffic laws in Missouri, good safety habits, following distance, not texting and driving, wear your seat belt,” Christiensen said.
The class will be a quick way to get some more knowledge of what the exam will look like and act like a quick-study session.
“With this program they will be better prepared when they go into the test, we have some mock exams for them, sign recognition, to better prepare them. This class is engineered for those taking the test for the first time, or even those who have taken the test a time or two and haven’t studied like they should have,” he said.
Christiensen said they will be implementing safety suggestions for COVID-19. Desks will be distanced from each other for the class, face coverings or masks are suggested but not required for students, and they will be doing what they can to limit contact with propped-open doors.
They are holding two workshops, July 28 and Aug. 4. The July 28 workshop is full, but teens can still sign up for the Aug. 4 date. They have availability for 20 students per workshop. The cost is $40 per student. There is more information and ways to register here.