A new authentic Mexican food restaurant has caught the attention of many St. Joseph residents since its grand opening on Monday.
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh opened its new location at 915 Jonathan Lane. Franchise owners Abel and Hilda Gonzalez have 24 locations across Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.
The restaurant is considered fast food because of the drive-thru, but the Gonzalezes said it's different than most fast food options, because it uses only fresh ingredients and food is made to order.
"We make everything fresh and our salsas are made every day from scratch and we buy real ingredients like cheese, sour cream and our meat is never frozen," Hilda Gonzalez said.
The owners saw that St. Joseph didn't have a fresh and fast option like Abelardo's and thought it would be a perfect fit for the community.
"Since we have a drive-thru it makes it better right now with the pandemic going on so we thought it'd be a great time to expand a little bit," Hilda Gonzalez said.
With the help of the city, the Gonzalezes picked and opened the new location in three months, and the support from the community in the first couple days was nothing like they expected.
"The line hasn't stopped and we just want to give everybody what real authentic Mexican food is like," Hilda Gonzalez said.
When the pandemic hit, the Gonzalezes were a little worried about expansion, but were confident enough with the rate of business at their other locations.
"Social media has been crazy and a lot of the spread was word of mouth and people have waited up to two hours just to get their meal," Hilda Gonzalez said.
The restaurant has a variety of options from burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and every Tuesday the restaurant offers five tacos for $5.
In addition to the drive-thru, the restaurant has a lobby for carry-out and is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight during the week and 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. on the weekends.