As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, the world continues to see new changes almost every day. This Memorial Day weekend was no exception.
Parks and cemeteries can usually be found full of families and friends getting together to celebrate the holiday. Due to COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, these areas were practically deserted. There were only a few guests found scattered throughout the locations, with most following the guidelines for social distancing.
Luke and Liz Hofacker live in Kansas and decided that this weekend would be a good chance to get out and spend time together.
“We stopped to grab a lunch to go and then brought it out here and set up a blanket and had a picnic lunch with the boys,” Liz Hofacker said.
Although there are several different things that make the holiday different, the main thing that the couple pointed out that made this weekend different from normal was being away from their family.
“We have to travel for our family,” Luke said. “Everything is a little bit different. You have to change your planning on where you’re going or how you’re even gonna eat or be around people.”
Luke said the pandemic hasn’t affected his family too much, but Liz said that she notices how she misses the little things like seeing friends or going out to eat. Although Liz misses these activities, she said she still takes the guidelines seriously. And she hopes everyone else does too.
“I just hope that people continue to follow everything and not just kind of throw them to the wayside because it is a holiday weekend,” Liz said. “I get pretty irked when I see people not following guidelines.”
Luke and Liz have two young boys, and they agreed that they stick by wearing masks and doing their part in staying safe.
The state of Missouri is still in the process of reopening, but as of now there is no clear date when all restrictions will be cleared.