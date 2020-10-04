Back in the spring, Oct. 31 looked a long ways off.
So when the coronavirus corralled the Easter Bunny, delayed graduations and put a damper on some Fourth of July celebrations, it was easy to believe that things would return to normal for Halloween.
But remember, this is 2020.
"A lot of people are going to evaluate what the COVID situation looks like in their neighborhood and city and figure out how they are going to celebrate," said Mark Bietz, chief marketing officer of the online retailer HalloweenCostumes.com. "I think with everything going on in the world right now, with COVID, politics and all kinds of social issues, people are still looking for a sense of normalcy and still looking for ways to have fun."
With the coronavirus still raging, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance that discourages door-to-door trick-or-treating, indoor haunted houses, trunk-or-treating in parking lots and indoor costume parties. Those were all deemed high-risk events.
The agency instead suggests a small, open-air costume parade or an indoor Halloween movie night as moderate-risk activities. Low-risk activities are considered events with family, a virtual costume party or a backyard scavenger hunt.
The CDC said Halloween needs to be different this year to avoid the spread of COVID-19, which has resulted in more than 200,000 deaths nationwide. Some areas, like Los Angeles County, attempted to ban trick-or-treating but then backed off following a public outcry.
One seasonal casualty of the coronavirus is Pony Express PumpkinFest, which would have marked its 24th year in 2020. The Pony Express Museum is offering a virtual costume party as a replacement. A link to information on the contest can be found on the Pony Express Museum Facebook page.
"What we thought is there might be more families that can do it at home and do the contest," said Cindy Daffron, director of the Pony Express National Museum. "We're afraid a lot wouldn't take their children out."
HalloweenCostumes.com conducted a national survey and found that 40% of adults said coronavirus concerns would impact the way they celebrate Halloween. About 36% of respondents said they plan to give out candy for Halloween.
Bietz said people have become accustomed to coronavirus disruptions and appear willing to change routines to comply with health standards. He notes that Easter Bunny outfits were an unusually big seller in the spring, at the height of national stay-at-home orders and lockdowns. It might be a regrettable purchase down the road, but it made sense at the height of the lockdowns.
"People weren't going to malls," Bietz said. "It speaks to people wanting to have fun, no matter what the situation is."
Daffron said it was disappointing to cancel PumpkinFest, but organizers were glad to do something so children could celebrate the holiday.
"We've got to do something," Daffron said. "I hear some schools are not going to let kids dress up or bring food in. Those are memories I remember."