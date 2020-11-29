As the holiday season continues on, a local man has taken it upon himself to remind the people of St. Joseph that some may not be having the same experience as others.
Tracy Gillespie is a local advocate for the homeless in town. For the holiday weekend, Gillespie set up a tent at Halter Transportation Services, located on 624 S. Sixth St., and decided to spend a few days out there to raise awareness to the community that several are doing the same thing to survive.
He accepted donations in the form of clothes, food, money and more. All donations are set to go to different shelters and agencies, including United Way and Community Missions.
Gillespie said he has many goals with helping the homeless community, but his first step is to connect with the rest of the community too.
“My main focus is to raise awareness on what it’s like to be homeless and also advocate to give people the opportunity to come out and see what it’s like for someone to be out here in these elements,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie fought homelessness for most of his life and felt that it was something that many don’t understand, especially with its mental tolls.
“We’re just kind of overlooked and looked down on — and we’re stuck,” Gillespie said. “We feel as though no one cares, so if we can get some sort of outreach, some sort of community involvement and community support ... I think that will brighten any homeless person’s day.”
Executive Director of Community Missions Krista Kiger came out to show her support of Gillespie. The two have worked together in the past as Gillespie has fought through his struggles. Kiger said that she was thrilled to see what Gillespie was doing to help.
“Being homeless is a day to day, hour to hour challenge,” Kiger said. “We’re very grateful for anybody who tries to bring awareness.”
Not only did Gillespie take donations, he also offered a prayer and hosted live speakers to discuss their stories and more.
Nathan McGuire is a local artist who was in contact with Gillespie before he started camping. Gillespie asked him to create a painting to represent what being homeless is really like. McGuire said he was honored to have this chance to help the homeless community.
“It’s one thing when you’re walking down the street and you see one homeless person, but when I put them all together, it had much more of an impact,” McGuire said. “You finally see the big picture. You can really feel the problem and see the problem that isn't just here, but all across America.”
The painting can now be found on display at United Way.
People who are also interested in finding ways to help can reach out to United Way of Greater St. Joseph at 816-364-2381 or Community Missions at 816-390-8884 for more information.