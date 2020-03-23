With the closing of East Buchanan High School and others in the St. Joseph area through April 5, one local business is bleeding as well.
BulldogLand Etc. is an embroidery and screen-printing shop at 302 Railroad Ave. in Gower, Missouri, home of the recently crowned state champions East Buchanan girls basketball team. The shop creates and sells spirit wear and other apparel to local area school districts. With the Bulldogs winning the Class 2 state title for the first time, co-owners Betsy Campbell and Rachael Liday are looking to sell championship merchandise and keep the shop afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have orders for school projects and stuff that we don’t know for sure if the schools, how they’re going to be performing at the school and stuff, if it’s going to be homeschooled the rest of the year,” Campbell said. “As to if we’ll be making shirts for post-prom or plays or baseball, we just don’t know what lays ahead for us with everything that’s going on with the coronavirus.”
Liday just wants to keep her uncle’s business alive. It originated back in 1989 and is still creating clothing and accessories for local schools and other businesses. With the current shutdown of all Missouri schools, this means no spring sports are to be played as well. With no baseball, girl’s soccer or track and field to take place, Liday welcomes any possible form of business into the business.
“We’ve obviously gotten to the point where it is affecting our daily lives,” Liday said. “We just kind of have to keep moving forward and do what we can while we can so that we can keep the doors open.”
“We’re trying to broaden the business in a lot of different directions, and we would love the support from anybody that needs screen-printing, embroidery — any of that kind of business,” Campbell said.
Campbell and Liday took over the shop a year ago after the passing of Liday’s uncle, Ivan Herpel. Both helped out with the shop beforehand, dating back to 2010. Now they are co-owners of the store and have to adapt with the times.
This has now come to creating a website — something originally meant as a widget for business, but now they must depend on it during the coronavirus outbreak. If someone does happen to enter the shop during stay-at-home-social distancing, Liday is likely to get excited.
“When you come in and make a purchase, one of us might dance a jig,” Liday jokingly said.
The Bulldogs defeated Tipton, 62-51, on March 14 in Springfield, Missouri, but with the stoppage of school, there are no BulldogLand forms to be brought in and filled out for players and fans to order state merchandise. But the forms can be found on BulldogLand’s website.
BulldogLand’s website is www.bulldoglandetc.com and its Facebook can be found at BulldogLand, Etc.