A Fourth of Joe-ly Weekend

Local residents looked to make the most of their Fourth of July celebrations as they took advantage of the resources in the area.
Also commonly known as Independence Day, this July 4 marks 245 years since the United States declared independence from Britain.
While many took to the public firework stands and held gatherings at local parks, this year’s Fourth of July celebration was simply about the family that was able to come together a year removed from a Fourth of July where celebrations were erred with much caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We're all more able to get together and be together,” said Debbie Evans, a resident of Cosby, Missouri, visiting family near St. Joseph. "We're very family-oriented, so we're going to take advantage of it.”
Darlene Stallsworth celebrated Sunday afternoon with her extended family at Bartlett Park with all of the usual fixings such as burgers, hot dogs, beans, cole slaw, apple pie and all of the other dishes that make Fourth of July a time to feast and not feel an ounce of guilt. The Stallsworth family showed strength in numbers on Sunday and says this is how holidays are for them.
“Sometimes we have a bigger Thanksgiving, or a bigger Christmas. You never know,” said Stallsworth. “We just all like getting together and celebrating our freedom and liberties and being together as a family.”
Fireworks can be heard all throughout the city with plenty of public displays given legal the go-ahead, but residents will have to keep in mind the city ordinance that says fireworks can not be shot up in the air inside of city limits.
