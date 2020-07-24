One woman got a birthday surprise from family, friends and a few local officers. May Fleming turned 90 years old Friday at Corby Place.
May hasn't seen a lot of people outside of the living facility due to COVID-19, but her daughter found a way to surprise her.
"Yes I was (surprised). I know my daughter and she's done everything she could," May said.
A parade passed by the living facility for May. She was set up along with some of her friends out in front of the building. May was able to wave and speak with loved ones as they drove past. A few St. Joseph Police Department officers led her family and friends past Corby Place with signs and balloons. Many stopped to drop off even more birthday surprises.
"That was such a joy because a lot of them, I haven't seen in a long time," May said.
The parade was a few blocks long, with excitement and a lot of honking. Two of May's friends in the parade from church and earlier life, Laurie Piper and Jamie Wiggington, joined the parade. They were happy to be able to be a part of her birthday.
"It's proof that she's a wonderful lady," Wiggington said.
"Very wonderful, she's impacted a lot of lives in her life," Piper said.
May sat with a birthday crown and mask as people passed. A table with flowers next to May filled up with gifts and cards from people in the parade.
"I think I got about 30 or 40. I've never gotten that many cards before," May said.
"I think if anybody could have a birthday like I've had, it'd be a blessing."
May couldn't thank her friends and family for coming out enough.
"I want to thank everyone more than once for what a beautiful day they made it. Because I'm not used to having all this," May said.
After the parade, she had lunch and cake in the living facility. May said the excitement of the day tired her out.