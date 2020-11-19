Sixty airmen returned home on Thursday after being deployed to the Middle East in June.
The five-month deployment seemed a little different than previous ones according to soldiers returning. Airman Seth Wilson said this was because of rules for COVID-19.
“It was definitely different, each country had its own rule, each base had its own rules. It seemed like each unit had its own rules on what was supposed to be done and how it was supposed to be done. So it was a very difficult process,” Wilson said.
Dana Wilson was there to greet Seth with their kids, Troy and Dagny.
“I think my children are just relieved, he’s so happy to see him. It’s like he’s exhaling for the first time in a while,” Dana Wilson said.
One the other side of Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, one soldier was surprised with a new car after reuniting with his family.
“Coming home to my family is probably the best gift, even better than the Jeep that she got me. I’m just excited to be back and I love it,” Ed Huff, one of the returning airmen, said.
And, Huff's family thought the same thing.
“I’m most excited to spend time with my family. Like my whole family,” Abbi Huff, his daughter, said.
The airmen were deployed to U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility. During their deployment, the airmen provided C-130 Hercules aircraft support for Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Resolute Support. The airmen are from the 139th Operations Group and 139th Maintenance Group.