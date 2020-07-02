A wreck that involved four vehicles sent six people to the hospital Thursday evening.
According to a St. Joseph Police Department sergeant on duty, the accident occurred at 6:27 p.m. when a vehicle traveling south on Lake Avenue was seen swerving in and out of traffic.
The vehicle eventually went into the north lane, hitting another car and causing both to roll over and inadvertently hit another car and a parked car in the process.
Six people were transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care.
All injuries were reported as moderate as of late Thursday evening.