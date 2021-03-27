The 5th Annual Outlaw Adventure Run took place at Krug Park late Saturday morning.
Over 80 contestants competes in the 5K. The run was set up as an obstacle course where competitors had to crawl, run, climb, slide and much more.
Rowdy Pyle competed in the event and said that it was fantastic experienced and he was glad he competed.
“It was great. It was a great challenge," Pyle said. "Got a little bit muddy but that made it more fun I think. I think, you know, we ran as a team with my MCC colleagues, so it was a lot of fun so, more teamwork than anything but it was fun just competing and having a good time out here.”
David Cavin, Parks and Rec Athletics Facilities and Recreation Supervisor said that he enjoyed seeing people out at the parks and having a good time.
“We were happy to get it back online this year after having to cancel last year because of COVID-19,” Cavin said. “Especially this year, I think it’s good to get people back out and get them active again and get them involved in something.”
The department plans to host the event next year and hopes to see the outcome grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.