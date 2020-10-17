The Missouri Western physical therapy assistant program hosts a 5K run every year as a fundraiser.
This year the event was named the "Keep Your Distance 5K" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those running in the event were recommended they wear a mask until they were able to distance from the rest of the runners.
Event organizers said they were happy for the turnout and were excited to do the event after weeks of planning.
"I think just being cooped up for so long because of quarantine, makes everyone want to get out and do something and be a part of the community again," said Breanna Phillips, second year student and event planner.
The run attracted former students from the program.
"I look forward to is that I see graduates from the PT Assistant Program come back year after year," PTA Director Maureen Raffensperger said. "I get to see people that have graduated 15, 20 years ago, coming back and still being exercise conscious and still wanting to run and kind of keep an association with the program."