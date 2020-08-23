HAMILTON — The 57th Annual Steam and Gas Engine Show took place this weekend in Hamilton, Missouri.
The three-day event had the fairgrounds full of attractions for visitors to look at. There were tractors, steam engines, vendors and much more available. The event is sponsored by the Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association.
The President of the Association Kendall Morgan said that his favorite part of the show this year was the crowd.
“People were glad to get out, have something to do — especially since it was outside,” Morgan said. “I’m a really fond member of the Steam Engine Association. I go to many shows and this happens to be my hometown show, so it’s just a really great time. And you get to meet a lot of really great people. It’s not the show, it’s the people that you meet.”
Kendall said it’s a great event because it brings out people of all ages and lets them enjoy all that is offered.
Bob Blades is the vice-president of the Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association. Blades has been bringing his family out to the show for over 30 years and his son now brings his kids to show their work too.
“Me, my son and my grandchildren all own steam engines, we’ve just always been involved in steam engines,” Blades said. “It’s a great thing for all of us to enjoy.
Blades also said that this year is one of the best he’s seen in a while.
“It was a very good year,” Blades said. “We put a lot of hard work into it, lots of advertising, and a lot of people showed up. We had a good time.”
Kendall said that COVID-19 wasn’t much of a concern for the group due to being outside, but everyone still followed social distancing, several wore masks, and all-in-all remained safe.
Planning for next year’s event will start in a few weeks.