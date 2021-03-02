After seven years and nearly $50 million spent, the Blacksnake Creek Stormwater Separation Improvement project is almost complete.
The final stage is to make improvements to the sewer outfall discharge channel, which became more complicated after the Missouri River flooded in 2019. This ultimately delayed the project for more than a year.
“The only part remaining is the delivery of the new gate that shuts that off when the river’s high,” said Andy Clements, St. Joseph's director of public works and transportation. “That should be in maybe April or May. When that's in, that will be complete. So (it’s) pretty much all done, just kind of the final dotting the i's and crossing the t's.”
St. Joseph was mandated by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the United States Environmental Protection Agency to address the overflow at the water treatment plant due to rising levels of creeks and streams.
“We always have been treating all the water that runs through our streams, and all the water has been running through our sewer plants, our treatment plants,” said City Councilman Kent O’Dell. “By separating them, it stops the possibility of having these overflows where the sewage plant gets overwhelmed and actually starts dumping back into the river.”
Cities along many major rivers, like the Missouri, suffer from this problem, and St. Joseph isn’t the only one to be mandated by these agencies.
“Any city that's on the rivers, no matter what river it is, is just getting hammered on these mandates by EPA,” O’Dell said. “We've just gotten beat to death and we're so much further than everybody else on getting these mandates accomplished.”
The entire project cost about $48.6 million, which the city paid a majority of with bond proceeds. That price tag was the reason the project took so long.
“This Blacksnake Creek project isn't something that we had the money or the ability to do overnight,” said City Councilman Brian Myers. “All the changes that we have to make involving dumping untreated sewage into the river, it's costly. We're under a mandate by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, so we don't have a choice.”
Blacksnake has been operational since July, but the final installation of the gate this spring will officially complete the long project. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the EPA will monitor the process and make sure it meets their regulations.
“It's been a long project,” Clements said. “I’m glad to get it done and move on.”