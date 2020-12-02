The Buchanan County Courthouse received a special delivery Wednesday to mark the holiday season.
A 40-foot donated tree traveled to the courthouse slowly from south of St. Joseph while avoiding obstacles and escorted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. It will be decorated with lights and turned on after the tree is trimmed up on Saturday.
The tree was donated by a local contractor, Fritz Ambrozi. Buchanan County Western District Commissioner Ron Hook said the courthouse tree will provide another option for families viewing lights in the St. Joseph area.
“It’s going to be quite an experience, and we hope that many families come by on their way to the North Pole, which is Krug Park, or the South Pole at Hyde Park, and just swing by on the way between them and take a look at how beautiful it’s going to be when decorated,” he said.
Ambrozi said he donated the tree because he wanted to provide Christmas spirit to the community, especially during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s important to donate the tree to bring everybody together through all these times everybody’s going through and basically bring everybody together and let the healing begin,” Ambrozi said.
Ambrozi said it is going to be a process putting blue lights on the tree and maintaining it, but it will be ready Saturday. He said he wants to make this a yearly tradition at Christmas.
“This is something I think it’d be a great thing to continue to bring everybody together ... and I think it’d be a great thing for everybody look forward to every year,” Ambrozi said.