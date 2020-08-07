One person is dead after a wreck that happened on Thursday at 5:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136, 2 miles west of Bethany, Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lucas Holcomb, 28, of Albany, Missouri, and Diane Gibson, 68, of New Hampton, Missouri, were both traveling west on U.S. 136 when Lesa Gard, 55, of Bethany, Missouri, was driving east.
Gard crossed the center line and struck the driver's side of Holcomb's vehicle and then struck Gibson's vehicle head-on. Gibson's vehicle then went off the north side of the road and down an embankment.
Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Roberson Polley Funeral Home. Gard was taken by air ambulance to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries and Holcomb was not injured.
All three drivers were wearing seat belts.