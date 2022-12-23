Toni Smith worked to serve the community for many years as a member of the Good News Club, a voluntary after-school Bible club that meets each week on elementary school campuses and other places, before retiring to take care of her health and grandchildren.
Now, she is continuing to give to the community through prayer and taking care of children, the elderly and anyone less fortunate than herself.
She continuously serves elderly people in the area by taking them food, cleaning their homes, providing them with items needed and fulfilling the wish list of families through holiday adoption programs.
“I think it’s important to make sure the people around you never feel like they want to give up and as long as they put their faith in God and others, they’ve got this,” she said.
Despite the many issues she is currently battling with her health, Smith said she will continue to help those in need as long as she is around.
“It’s frustrating because I’m dealing with fibromyalgia and I have very bad headaches all the time, which makes it difficult for me to go and do as much for others as I would like to,” she said. “But I want people to know they can always count on me. I don’t feel like what I do is special but I’m honored to know others think so.”
