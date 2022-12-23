Todd Joe’s spirit of volunteerism and professional dedication reflect his passion for everything that makes St. Joseph great and its capacity to be greater still.
The president of the city’s largest locally owned insurance firm, John Joe Insurance Agency, Inc., Joe employs an “empathic” approach to business, working for and with people based on a keen understanding of their ideas and values.
“I just feel like I try to make things as easy as possible for everyone to understand,” Joe said. “It helps them understand what they’re purchasing, the resources they have available to them, and so that way they can find a product that betters their lives and betters the lives of those around them as well. I try to relate it all to how I grew up in this community, and rely on what I’ve seen and done in my life to make my client’s lives easier, and get them on the right path.”
He contributes service to the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation and many other interests. He was nominated to be part of 20 Who Count this year by Jenni Jimenez, who said Joe is the epitome of “Mr. St. Joe.”
“I volunteer with the Voices of Courage Children’s Advocacy Center as well,” Joe said. “I love St. Joe and I want to make it a better community for my kids. And to do that, I just need to put myself into the volunteering efforts and to do whatever I can to make it better for the future generations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.