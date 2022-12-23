spotlight Richard Schwarz By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Dec 23, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard Schwarz Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Schwarz wears many hats in the St. Joseph community.He is a board member for the Voices of Courage and the Hofheimer Foundation, president of the Temple Adath Joseph and works with the Open Door Food Kitchen.He said he gives back to the community because it has been good to him.“We made our home here, we raised our kids here, we have grandchildren here now so it’s important to give back,” Schwarz said.Schwarz and his wife have been delivering Meals on Wheels every Tuesday for nearly seven years. He said he enjoys helping the less fortunate.“You really get to know the people on your route. You may be the only people they see in a day and maybe the only meal they get in a day,” Schwarz said.The CEO of CIA Labs said his work with Temple Adath Joseph recently has been a process of remodeling the temple, which has been in the area for more than 100 years.“It’s an old building but we’ve really made some drastic changes and it’s really going to be a center for the Jewish community,” Schwarz said.Schwarz began his involvement with the St. Joseph community during his time as a professor at Missouri Western State University for more than 30 years.— RILEY FUNK | News-Press NOW Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richard Schwarz Commerce Economics Building Industry University Community Kitchen St. Joseph Meal Involvement Ceo Meals On Wheels Company Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +17 Nebraska Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel +4 National News LA jury convicts Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion Central Missouri Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City More Regional News → National News +15 National News Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America +2 National News Rabuka confirmed as Fiji prime minister after close election +4 National News Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies More National News → 1:05 Frigid Friday forecast 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.