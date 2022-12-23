Imagine being the new kid in class, someone who doesn’t know a soul in a school full of unfamiliar faces.
Now multiply that feeling to encompass an entire city, country and culture. That’s what Maria José Ramírez Braiz experienced when coming to the United States from her native Venezuela.
Ramírez Braiz, 41, worked hard to learn the language, to find employment and to fit in. She did that, working for media heavy-hitters like CNN and Univision while living on the West Coast.
After moving to St. Joseph with her husband, Ramírez Braiz noticed others who experienced the same obstacles that she faced.
“The first month they are happy in the factory,” she said. “The second month they say, ‘What the heck am I doing here?’”
Ramírez Braiz started a nonprofit program, Latinos Connect, that highlights the positive activities of St. Joseph’s immigrant population and helps them find fellowship. She organized the city’s first Hispanic Heritage Month celebration and started Te Lo Cuento News, a Spanish-language website that features local and international stories.
She realizes that helping others was part of her story.
“This is what the journalist does,” she said. “This is the nature of what we are. Journalists love to help others. If I will stay here, I need to do something.”
