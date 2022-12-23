Kendra Bundy

City employees Kendra Bundy and Thomas Beavers spent hours and effort to locate the grave of a Black man killed in a lynching almost 90 years ago so his final resting place could finally be honored.

Bundy, assistant health director for the St. Joseph Health Department who has direct oversight of Sunbridge Cemetery, said that the venture to locate Lloyd Warner’s grave began in the late summer of 2021, and they were able to officially mark it on Nov. 18, 2021.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.