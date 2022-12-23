City employees Kendra Bundy and Thomas Beavers spent hours and effort to locate the grave of a Black man killed in a lynching almost 90 years ago so his final resting place could finally be honored.
Bundy, assistant health director for the St. Joseph Health Department who has direct oversight of Sunbridge Cemetery, said that the venture to locate Lloyd Warner’s grave began in the late summer of 2021, and they were able to officially mark it on Nov. 18, 2021.
“They reached out to me to see about using what we have, which are just these engineered plans, but they’re fairly archaic as far as being used for locating graves,” Bundy said.
Beavers, an environmental public health specialist, said he and Bundy spent a lot of time using the maps they had and doing math at the cemetery to locate the exact spot to identify the site. However, it wasn’t until he was already mapping out the site that Beavers learned about the story behind Warner’s death.
“There are very few things marked out there, and I was like, ‘All right, we will give this a try,” Beavers said. “We get out there and we have all the maps and all that stuff, and she tells me what it’s for when I got out there and I was like ‘Oh my goodness, we’ve got to find this grave.’”
As a Black man not from St. Joseph, Beavers said the effort meant a lot to him and even caused him some stress. However, he said all he really did was his job.
“I remember telling my mom about this and I was like, ‘If there’s one thing I get right, it’s got to be this,” Beavers said. “It was just a really good feeling to know that you helped. Like I said, you can’t right the wrong, but you could at least bring light to a situation that may be some kind of closure or to a situation.”
Although Bundy said her department would exert the same effort for anyone looking to locate the resting place of a loved one, the specifics behind Warner’s death made it that much more pertinent.
“Whenever you learn the details of the senseless tragedy and the loss of a loved one, it kind of compels you to work in whatever capacity you’re able to, to really do a great job,” Bundy said. “It’s just such a social injustice and something tragic. And being on the other side of that, you want to do your best work because it’s not something that can be reversed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.