Joy Vandel, an English teacher for the past 22 years and head golf coach at Central High School, goes above and beyond in her job, implementing a Medal of Honor program into her classes where students write letters to the award’s recipients and learn the core values of that society.
It began when she was introduced to the Congressional Medal of Honor Character Development Program several years ago through an organization called Tribute to Valor.
“I have been blessed to be alongside my husband during many of these school outreach programs, and I have had the true honor of meeting several Medal of Honor recipients, even to the point of creating lifelong friendships with some of them,” Vandel said. “I have spent time listening to these Medal of Honor recipients tell their stories, and I have developed an even more tremendous sense of respect and appreciation for those who have worn the cloth of our great nation and the sacrifices they have made and continue to make.”
She realized that most students had no idea what the Medal of Honor is and the sacrifices the members of our military make.
“I decided to create my own path by incorporating that material into my English curriculum,” Vandel said.
Each student watches a recipient’s informational video on the Medal of Honor website and reads the citation detailing the events that took place during combat which led to the award. Students then create a presentation to share with the class and write a letter expressing their respect and gratitude for the service and sacrifices that were made.
“The most amazing part of this project is the genuine interest my students take in learning about their personal MOH recipient, the pride they take in writing a letter to them and wanting their letter to be perfect since they realize that these are true American heroes,” Vandel said. “When they receive a response, it is exhilarating for all of us.”
