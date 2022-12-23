Joy Vandel

Joy Vandel 

 Submitted photo

Joy Vandel, an English teacher for the past 22 years and head golf coach at Central High School, goes above and beyond in her job, implementing a Medal of Honor program into her classes where students write letters to the award’s recipients and learn the core values of that society.

It began when she was introduced to the Congressional Medal of Honor Character Development Program several years ago through an organization called Tribute to Valor.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.