Hayley McKinney

Hayley McKinney. 

 Submitted photo

It has been a trying year for Hayley McKinney, but she hasn’t let it stop her from helping to give local kids a great Christmas.

McKinney leads Reece Nichols Ide Capital Realty’s annual Christmas Cheer project, which provides gifts to children. This year, the effort was able to provide gifts for 187 children.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.