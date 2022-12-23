It has been a trying year for Hayley McKinney, but she hasn’t let it stop her from helping to give local kids a great Christmas.
McKinney leads Reece Nichols Ide Capital Realty’s annual Christmas Cheer project, which provides gifts to children. This year, the effort was able to provide gifts for 187 children.
“There are this many kids who would have woke up on Christmas and not had anything or maybe had a couple things,” McKinney said. “... As much as everybody has given back to me and my family, especially this year, it’s like, if you want a blanket or a pillow, I’m going to buy you a freaking blanket and a pillow and probably some sheets too.”
While leading the project, McKinney also is battling Stage 3 breast cancer. She had a double mastectomy just days after delivering this year’s gifts.
“Everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, why are you doing this? You’re so crazy to still do this.’ I don’t care,” McKinney said. “The kids still have to have Christmas.”
The Christmas Cheer program has been going on for about 20 years. McKinney took it over in 2020. She helps organize wish lists, shop for gifts and wrap and deliver presents. Last year, she even helped buy and build bunk beds for some kids.
“There’s always somebody who has it worse than you, so hopefully you just put the good out there and the good comes back to you,” McKinney said. “This is what makes my heart happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.