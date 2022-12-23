Dr. Robert Corder By Monica Dunn News-Press NOW Monica Dunn Author email Dec 23, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dr. Robert Corder Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. Robert Corder has helped many in the St. Joseph community recover from opioid addiction. He retired from Mosaic in 2016 after working in St. Joseph as an OB/GYN physician since 1976.Corder volunteers at The Samaritan Center, providing medically assisted therapy for drug addiction.“I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. I got tired of hearing about grandparents raising their grandkids because their parents are dead,” Corder said.Currently, Corder has about 200 patients who are working to overcome their addictions. He mostly focuses on opioid issues, but he has also treated people with alcohol, meth and cocaine addictions.“Drug addicts are people just like those who are not addicted,” Corder said. “They’re people just like you and me.”Corder received the presidential medal of service, a prestigious national award, for the time he has volunteered to serve those suffering from the opioid epidemic during the COVID-19 pandemic.Nearly 92,000 people in the U.S. died from a drug-involved overdose in 2020, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.“We need to get rid of our bias and all work together,” Corder said.— Monica Dunn | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Corder Medicine Dustin Smith Epidemic Medal Award Physician Opioid Robert Corder Pharmacology Physiology Patient Addiction Cocaine Addiction Grandparents Parents St. Joseph Monica Dunn Author email Follow Monica Dunn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +4 Sports LA jury convicts Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion +17 Nebraska Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel Central Missouri Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City More Regional News → National News +15 National News Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America +2 National News Rabuka confirmed as Fiji prime minister after close election +4 National News Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies More National News → 1:05 Frigid Friday forecast 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
