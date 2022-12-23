Like several towns around St. Joseph, Cameron, Missouri, is seeking to update its downtown area. As part of the Historic Preservation Society of Cameron, Denise Maddex is helping spearhead efforts toward this work.
The society, also known as the Old School of Cameron because it is housed in the 112-year-old former educational facility that sits in the heart of downtown, has purchased several buildings and is starting preservation efforts with them.
“I have made it my goal in the last seven years to help get Cameron up and running,” Maddex said.
She and those who work with her hope to, in her words, “put Cameron back on the map,” and attract more businesses and residents to the town.
Maddex, who has lived in Cameron since 2010, coordinated the first annual Hot Air Balloon Festival in the summer of 2022 to help raise money for the ongoing efforts. The idea came from an actual dream Maddex had one night about riding in a hot air balloon. From there, she contacted the board and the event drew participants from several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and Kansas.
Maddex credits the success of this event and of other endeavors they are pursuing to having what she calls a “working board,” meaning that the seven-member board of directors and three advisers — all volunteers — are always on call to assist in projects that invest in the future of Cameron.
The balloon event was so successful that plans for a second annual event are already underway. This time, Maddex said, they are hoping for at least 40 balloons and will be adding new rides for children. Maddex said events like these, along with grants, donations and hard work from caring members of the community, give her hope for the future of Cameron.
