Dave Summers

David Summers’ work helping the homeless community in St. Joseph started on a whim after he was asked to help sponsor the Walk for the Homeless event one year. Since then, his efforts have blossomed.
Summers said that his work with the homeless community has really opened his eyes to some of the issues people face.
“It’s really unique but I see that there’s a lot more that can be done,” Summers said. “The main thing is it’s kind of helped me to learn more because a lot of people. .. you kind of think a lot of the homeless are lazy but a lot of it ain’t that. It’s a lot of them need medical help and mental help that you don’t think about until you get involved.”
Summers has become a key sponsor in the annual Walk for the Homeless, which raises money to help people in that community obtain I.D. cards, birth certificates and transportation.
Summers said he is humbled to be honored as one of this year’s 20 Who Count but points out he can’t do it without the help of those around him.
“It just kind of surprises me and I really appreciate it but I don’t think I do near as much as a lot of other people do,” Summers said. “Like Pam at Missouri Western, she’s been doing this for 12 years and she does a lot of other things. That makes me feel very fortunate that I get it. But there’s a lot of other people out there very deserving and that I feel very humbled.”
