Tracy Gillespie grew up on the South Side of St. Joseph and he calls himself an advocate for the homeless.
During this past Thanksgiving and the weekend following the holiday, Gillespie slept outside and didn’t eat any food to raise money and donations for the homeless.
The event was called, “A Lonely Holiday, Sleeping for Socks,” and it raised enough clothing to fill a U-Haul trailer and $679, which was given to Community Missions for the purpose of helping combat homelessness.
Gillespie called the event a success and is particularly proud that more people care about helping the homeless in St. Joseph. That includes Mayor Bill McMurray, who issued a proclamation to make November homeless awareness month.
“The awareness raised is more important than the hats, socks, coats and gloves,” Gillespie said. “It’s just making me more proud to be St. Joe proud.”
Sleeping outside is not new for Gillespie. He has suffered from homelessness since 1990, but after staying at the emergency shelter in 2019 he began working to improve his circumstances.
Gillespie already is planning next year’s homeless advocacy event. His goal is to double its size.
— Ryan Hennessy