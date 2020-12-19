In 2020, with a fair amount of businesses shut down due to the pandemic, one hair salon is working to give back to the community instead of solely focusing on building its business back up.
Tamara Meisinger wears a lot of hats, from owner to operator of Unique Creations hair salon off the Belt Highway, to a stylist and barber herself. During quarantine, she kept all of her employees/stylists on her payroll, even when operations were shut down. Additionally, for Veteran’s Day this year, the salon gave free haircuts to veterans, all while Meisinger paid her employees. Unique Creations also makes frequent trips to the Noyes Home to pamper kids and to the YWCA to give haircuts to those in need.
“We just like doing stuff with the community as much as we can,” Meisinger said. “Honestly, we get together and try to get as many people as we can to go with us. So that way, we can just help out as much as we can.”
Meisinger said there’s nothing better than seeing happy kids’ faces after a fresh cut or someone’s smile at the YWCA. She said she’s always been a person with the “giving spirit,” and said it’s nice to give back to the community that’s given to her.
“Now that I have a business to do that with, it’s much more enjoyable, because then I have the staff to take with me and we can have other people try to get as many involved as possible,” Meisinger said.
— Caroline Hogan