Stacey Bratton and Christa Hughes have worked alongside each other as registered nurses in the emergency room at Mosaic Life Care and have sacrificed their time and energy to provide treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff members in the emergency department have spent time quarantined from their families so they could continue to safely serve the community.
Bratton said she came to the emergency room in the middle of June and was impressed with the measures taken and the evolving education of caring for COVID-19 patients.
“I never thought that my nursing career would require so much of me as an individual for me and my peers, but we went into it for our love of mankind and wanting to help people,” Bratton said. “It’s not where we want to be, but we still have a duty.”
Hughes said caregivers have been going with the flow and have been flexible as information has changed every day.
“Honestly I feel as though myself and a lot of our caregivers can reach back to what drew them into nursing in the first place,” Hughes said. “Being able to support the patients with the uncertainty takes you back to the why we do this.”
— Clayton Anderson