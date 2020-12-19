Shelly Cox’s experience as a professional would make filling out an entire resume rather effortless.
She began as a volunteer for the Missouri Department of Conservation where she spoke at programs for children. She went on to partner with a professor at Missouri Western State University to start a country-wide 4H entomology program after she realized something she had not known before.
“We found there was kind of a need for more educational programming centered around reptiles and centered around insects. There really wasn’t anybody in the area doing that particularly,” Cox said.
Fast forward to today, and she has her own program where the primary function is to find homes for turtles and tortoises and, of course, educating people of all age groups on how to properly take care of these animals.
“If they come in with health issues that we really don’t feel they’re a candidate to be adopted out, we keep them. Otherwise, if they come in and they’re healthy, then we get them on the road to being adopted,” Cox said.
She also has published two children’s books titled “Butterflies and Moths” and “Beastly Bugs.” She plans on publishing more books in the future. Her undying devotion to educating all demographics on what nature has to offer is what made her a noteworthy candidate for 20 Who Count.
— Jake Meikel