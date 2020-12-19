Rosie Talley is a nurse at Mosaic Life Care. When Talley moved to America, she did not speak English.
This has changed the way she is doing her job through COVID-19. Talley shared the story of an elderly patient who didn’t understand what they were to do when released from the hospital with COVID-19.
Talley worked to help patients understand a plan to isolate, found a way to pay for the patients prescription, and got groceries to the patient at home.
“It’s a hard situation for everyone, we all are struggling so we also must help where we can,” Talley said. “It is a team effort, I can think of 100 different people that deserve this [recognition]. It’s a team effort, it’s amazing.”
Talley says it’s important to help when people don’t understand the newer language being used on a daily basis with COVID-19. But, she said it’s especially hard when there is a language barrier and a person has less resources.
— Morgan Riddell