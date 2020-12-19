St. Joseph’s Lynn Hudson was nominated for her work with a local Lions Club chapter, but her impact stretches much further.
“I’m in several other organizations,” she said.
Hudson currently serves as the secretary of St. Joseph’s East Side Lions Club, her third term. She has previously served as president of the chapter.
Recently, her chapter secured a $2,000 grant from Lions Club International, which they donated to the Second Harvest Community Food Bank. The money provided more than 6,000 meals for those in need around Thanksgiving.
“A lot of the money, we try to keep locally,” she said.
Other organizations the Lions Club benefits include Adopt-A-Family through the AFL-CIO and The Crossing.
In addition to her work with the Lions Club, Hudson serves as the president of the Runcie Club, a women’s organization dedicated to promoting science, literature and education in the community. The organization sponsors a scholarship for Missouri Western State University students annually.
Her other involvements include the Toastmasters Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution and serving on the board of directors for the Rolling Hills Library.
“I had worked for a number of years, and I always wanted to do more things like this,” she said. “My parents had always been involved in the community, so I guess it kind of runs in the family.”
— Jacob Lang