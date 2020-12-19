Linda Peterson is someone who has always cared about the community she has lived in. Residing in Stanberry, Missouri, Peterson is a retired teacher who was passionate about helping her students. But in the last year with the coronavirus pandemic, she found a new passion — masks.
In March when masks were hard to come by, Peterson went back to her sewing room digging for materials. She was able to find a workable design and that is where it started.
Linda gave every teacher in the Stanberry School District a Bulldog mask and made smaller designs for kids as well. A variety of masks sat on her porch throughout the lockdown to be given away for free. She estimates she has given away more then 3,000 masks.
“We live in the most amazing community in the world as far as I am concerned. It is an awesome place and they tend to live by the Bible verse, ‘It is better to give than receive,’ and I think we have all bought into that,” Peterson said. “We are just a giving community and I refuse to take money but some people would leave money sometimes so I would buy more fabric.”
Peterson has slowed her mask sewing, but she still is willing and able to make any masks that someone requests. And she still has a couple masks left for adults and children sitting in her basket on the front porch.
— Zach Fisher