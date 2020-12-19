Laura Morris has turned her personal hardship into motivation by aiming to make a positive impact on someone else.
The 20 Who Count nominee was diagnosed in 2018 with breast cancer, and in 2019 she started taking what she calls “joy packs” to other patients at St. Luke’s.
“At first it was just a few bags and I would add a personal message before nurses started asking if they could hand them out,” Morris said. “I feel like I opened a little door and God just blew through it.”
From there, people started reaching out to her on Facebook and she was able to extend the project to the oncology office in St. Joseph.
“Now with COVID-19, so many more people are alone and it brings me great joy to see how my community has come together to influence others,” Morris said. “It’s our choice on the impact we have around us, and I want mine to be positive.”
— Hannah Page