To Ky Turner, his business ventures are just an extension of his favorite part of daily life: Being a dad.
On a normal summer, that would mean traveling the region for youth sporting events for the most accessible experiences. Without many opportunities north of the Kansas City metro, the general manager of the St. Joseph Mustangs started MO Family Sports as a way to bridge the gap.
“A lot of people had things stripped away from them,” Turner said, noting that he caught wind of no local flag football leagues set up for the fall. As a dad of four, a light bulb just clicked.
“We travel to so many other communities throughout the year ... but I wanted to put together a league that combines myself as a dad and provide these cool opportunities,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you win or lose as long as you have a good time, and that couldn’t be any truer than in youth sports.”
The registration fee for fall football was the complete opposite — a non-required donation of non-perishable items to be donated. MO Family Sports delivered more than 600 pounds of goods to Second Harvest.
With the Mustangs staged to come back in 2021, Turner plans to expand the venture, and basketball tournaments and leagues are staged to take place this month.
“I’ve really got some big dreams associated with MO Family Sports, just providing more opportunities, more experiences and more memories for these kids,” Turner said. “I wanna do all of them right here in St. Joe.”
— Brandon Zenner