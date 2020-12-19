“I have a passion for helping people feel better.” These are the words of Joshua Howell-Stanley, who has been employed at Urgent Care Express in St. Joseph for nearly four years.
According to fellow employees, Howell-Stanley works extra hours and provides meticulous care for his patients. He also has developed strong relationships among the doctors, nurses and other staff members at the clinic. In fact, he has worked for one of the attending physicians for more than a decade. Howell-Stanley said that a key factor that sets the Urgent Care facility apart is the “family feeling” among the staff and patients.
His job includes assisting with triage, X-rays and testing. He sees his work as helping make things run smoothly and efficiently while paying extra attention to the needs of the patients as they wait for their diagnoses.
“We view not only staff, but also patients as part of our family here, and we seek to give them that kind of attention and care,” he said.
During the pandemic, Howell-Stanley has worked overtime and even taken extra shifts to make sure patients are treated in a timely manner. The biggest challenges continue to be the high volume of patients during the pandemic and the fear that accompanies the possible diagnosis of COVID-19.
His goal is to continue to help the community through his work. And he said he is honored to be at a place where there is mutual appreciation and respect among the employees that flows to every patient who comes in.
— Charles Christian