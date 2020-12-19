Voters at Jeff Ginn’s polling site already know they will be welcomed and treated like family.
Ginn started volunteering as an election judge more than a decade ago. Years after, the poll supervisor continues to share his mission in life, no matter who you are or who you’re voting for.
“I try to go that extra mile to make people feel warm and welcome,” said Ginn, who said he learned his ways from his mother and siblings.
No matter what life throws at him or the negative people he may encounter, Ginn said his philosophy on life will never waiver: making people feel good.
Ginn, 51, said the best way to do that is through the age-old art of laughter, something he refers to as his legacy.
“Laughter is just part of my nature,” he said. “It truly makes people feel good when you can make them laugh.”
It’s hard to say if Ginn moonlights as a poll worker or comedian, but those he encounters seem to feel satisfied either way.
As for overseeing a polling location during a pandemic, Ginn said it wasn’t easy but laughter and his infectious smile were able to cleanse even the sourest voters on election day. This reporter can attest to that.
— Mark Zinn