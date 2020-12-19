In the last hours of her life, the elderly woman longed to see her daughter and hold her hand. In the era of COVID-19, all she got was the phone.
“I was visiting with the patient, and she’s pretty teary,” said Jennifer Carter, a registered nurse with Mosaic Life Care Hospice. “I FaceTimed her daughter, and she just grabbed the phone and held it and cried and just said her daughter’s name, two or three times.
“It’s just so sad. These people were dying alone.”
In its lethal march across the globe, the coronavirus exacted an especially heavy price on nursing homes and long-term care facilities where a vulnerable, elderly population was grouped in close quarters. It presented a heartbreaking challenge to hospice caregivers like Carter, who are dedicated to ensuring that terminal patients die with peace, comfort and dignity.
“Hospice caregivers have carried significant physical and emotional burdens in dealing with COVID-19,” said Theresa Forster, vice president for hospice policy at the National Association for Home Care & Hospice. “Physically, work can be demanding, but it can be more so by staffing shortages that result from illnesses. Staff also have experienced serious emotional challenges due to frustration and grief.”
Instead of being surrounded by loved ones, elderly COVID-19 patients often died in isolation. Instead of kind eyes and a warm touch, the patient grasped a gloved hand and saw a face with goggles and a N95 mask.
Especially in the early days of the pandemic, before restrictions eased somewhat, the only contact could be a hospice worker. Carter recalls sitting for four hours, hot and uncomfortable inside full personal protective equipment, comforting a dying man.
“I just sat there with him, just kind of holding his hand, letting him know he wasn’t alone,” she said.
Every year at this time, the St. Joseph News-Press recognizes the unsung heroes of our community who make a difference through volunteer work, acts of kindness and gestures both big and small. This year’s installment is heavy on both caregivers and volunteers who provided comfort and support to those suffering from COVID-19. Some — like Carter, Gary Chaney or Dr. Manjit Pakkala — did it in the context of a job that became more demanding as caseloads spiked.
Others, like hairstylist Tamara Meisinger or physical education teacher Daniel Siehndel, did their best to address ancillary issues that came up as the pandemic’s grip tightened. This year’s 20 Who Count also includes those who helped flood victims, consoled cancer patients and made sure that youth in our community have access to sports and music in order to enrich their lives.
These are stories that manage to uplift, even though they also provide a glimpse of the human toll of the pandemic and other challenges facing our communities. One common thread is the tendency of these 20 people to steer clear of complaint or self-pity, even those who put themselves in harm’s way and see death and sickness on a daily basis.
Some of us might ask, why do they do it?
“They need us,” Carter said. “They need to see people and have some sort of human contact. This whole situation is not uplifting, but being able to bring comfort to somebody is uplifting.”